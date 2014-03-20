We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 57%
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 28%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%
Reviews
830
Truckeehot
Member since 2019
Just picked up a half and it’s such a nice smooth smoke. After a few hits I was feeling alert and hazy at the same time. The soup I was eating before I smoked tasted like the best thing I’ve ever eaten after. It’s an A++ in my book!
My career has me super stressed out nowadays, and I’ve really been hoping to come across something that’ll literally lift the weight of all stressors off of my shoulders. I must say, this strain did the damn trick lol I did two dabs & I’m glued to this seat in the Cheesecake Factory just typing ...
this is some quality fluffy fruity bud as you'd expect from the namesake. what I noticed about this strain that I haven't seen in any other is it acts just like a strong indica but I doesn't make you sleepy at all. Even when paired with Ativan I remain unbothered to stay up. mind you I sleep a lot a...
This is fantastic strain. the smell is very sweet and berry like. the buds are on the airy side but are very bright green with bright orange hairs. I actually purchased this strain a couple months ago and must of got an improperly cured batch because it had little smell or taste. when I hit ZenLeaf ...