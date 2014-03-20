ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cotton Candy Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cotton Candy Kush.

Effects

590 people reported 4453 effects
Happy 57%
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 28%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

830

Avatar for Truckeehot
Member since 2019
Just picked up a half and it’s such a nice smooth smoke. After a few hits I was feeling alert and hazy at the same time. The soup I was eating before I smoked tasted like the best thing I’ve ever eaten after. It’s an A++ in my book!
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for wecurls
Member since 2020
one of the best strains i’ve had , made me very giggly and happy , smells and taste amazing
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for me9r0se
Member since 2017
So good for pain and depression
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for Zlapinski
Member since 2019
FocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Photos

User uploaded image of Cotton Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Cotton Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Cotton Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Cotton Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Cotton Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Cotton Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Cotton Candy Kush
Avatar for Ckjharris
Member since 2020
My career has me super stressed out nowadays, and I’ve really been hoping to come across something that’ll literally lift the weight of all stressors off of my shoulders. I must say, this strain did the damn trick lol I did two dabs &amp; I’m glued to this seat in the Cheesecake Factory just typing ...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Letsgetglamrocked
Member since 2019
Soooo good
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Aliencow
Member since 2018
this is some quality fluffy fruity bud as you'd expect from the namesake. what I noticed about this strain that I haven't seen in any other is it acts just like a strong indica but I doesn't make you sleepy at all. Even when paired with Ativan I remain unbothered to stay up. mind you I sleep a lot a...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for douggyfresh420
Member since 2019
This is fantastic strain. the smell is very sweet and berry like. the buds are on the airy side but are very bright green with bright orange hairs. I actually purchased this strain a couple months ago and must of got an improperly cured batch because it had little smell or taste. when I hit ZenLeaf ...
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative