Crazyade is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Lemonade and 4 LocoZ. At 60% sativa and 40% indica, Crazyade is renowned for its unique blend of sweet and citrusy flavors, reminiscent of a refreshing fruit punch. Its THC content averages 18%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Consumers can expect Crazyade's effects to include feeling uplifted, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crazyade when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression.





Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, the dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its mood-enhancing and uplifting properties. The average price of Crazyade typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable and appealing choice for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Crazyade, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover the delightful qualities of this unique strain.