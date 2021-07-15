Cream Soda
Cream Soda is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Huckleberry Soda and Cookies & Cream. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cream Soda is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cream Soda effects make them feel sleepy, aroused, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cream Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, headaches, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Cream Soda features an aroma and flavor profile of tar, violet, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cream Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
