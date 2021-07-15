stock photo similar to Cream Soda
HybridTHC 24%CBG 2%

Cream Soda

Cream Soda is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Huckleberry Soda and Cookies & Cream. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cream Soda is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cream Soda effects make them feel sleepy, aroused, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cream Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, headaches, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Cream Soda features an aroma and flavor profile of tar, violet, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cream Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cream Soda strain effects

Reported by 36 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Cream Soda strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Cream Soda strain reviews36

July 15, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Good High for when you get off of work will put you to bed happy. The uplifting effects are great. Will help with insomnia.
12 people found this helpful
July 30, 2021
Great game ender. When you ready to wind down this is the one you want 💯💯 hands down. Has a creamy smell and taste.
3 people found this helpful
October 9, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Very pleasant euphoria; relaxing and calming. Sweet flavor through 20" glass bong. Aromatic smoke. I highly recommend this strain if sativa is your type.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

