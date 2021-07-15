man I love tnis strain. I have been smoking over 12 years and absolutely love tnis. I didn’t know what to expect when I got it but its absolutely great. Very relaxing effects. Tastes very good, like you’d guess, pretty creamy taste. I am smoking it out of the volcano , I have a pretty high tolerance and I was feeling relaxed immediately after the first hit, eyes low. Definitely feels like a relaxing, smooth indica to me and the head high is nice, euphoric and giggly, calm and relaxed. Body high is very nice too, noticed it immediately. I could definitely see this helping me to go sleep! It is nice for intimate situations too , arousal effect is true as well ❤️ Great way to unwind after a long day or have a nice sesh before going to bed. Definitely one of the top strains for me and definitely planning on getting more!!