July 15, 2021
Creative
Happy
Good High for when you get off of work will put you to bed happy. The uplifting effects are great. Will help with insomnia.
December 19, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
man I love tnis strain. I have been smoking over 12 years and absolutely love tnis. I didn’t know what to expect when I got it but its absolutely great. Very relaxing effects. Tastes very good, like you’d guess, pretty creamy taste. I am smoking it out of the volcano , I have a pretty high tolerance and I was feeling relaxed immediately after the first hit, eyes low. Definitely feels like a relaxing, smooth indica to me and the head high is nice, euphoric and giggly, calm and relaxed. Body high is very nice too, noticed it immediately. I could definitely see this helping me to go sleep! It is nice for intimate situations too , arousal effect is true as well ❤️ Great way to unwind after a long day or have a nice sesh before going to bed. Definitely one of the top strains for me and definitely planning on getting more!!
July 30, 2021
Great game ender. When you ready to wind down this is the one you want 💯💯 hands down. Has a creamy smell and taste.
October 9, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Very pleasant euphoria; relaxing and calming. Sweet flavor through 20" glass bong. Aromatic smoke. I highly recommend this strain if sativa is your type.
September 14, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Nice level high.
July 24, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
from the first pull I knew it was a banger, taste was A1. The body high was major after a 5 minute session, I'll put this in my top 5
July 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
It's very nice and one of my favorites. I just feel super calm and happy to be in the place that I am. Yall take a toke!
August 17, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
This strain is not for the faint of heart! A full body intense but relaxing high. Great for stubborn insomnia; definitely a couchlock kind of strain.