Crescendo

Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Strain Details

Crescendo is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Crescendo. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Crescendo effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

24 people reported 73 effects
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
4% of people say it helps with arthritis
Migraines
4% of people say it helps with migraines

Crescendo reviews28

