My friend and I picked this up in California as our 1st Legal smoking experience completely random. This won’t disappoint!! The after high certainly drags on for a bit.....juss how I like it. Also, ours was 17%THC.
Earthy smell and taste with a hint of sugary sweetness. Not really energizing but leaves me feeling happy, light, and relaxed without feeling lethargic. Good daytime option, especially for anyone dealing with pain that doesn't want a racey or knockout strain but still wants something potent.
Taste: Very earthy taste. There is a subtle sweet undertone but the earthy taste is very overwhelming.
Smell: A sweet pine smell greets you when you haul it out! If you tear open the bud, the smell is strong and graceful.
Smoking: I enjoy this bud in a spliff mixed with a dash of apple tobacco; or ...
I received this strain in crumble form. Very good medicine, it has a spicy like smell when you open the container.
This is good for when you want to watch some sports or play guitar, anything that gives you a rush. However, a slight Nausea is presenting itself.
I got an ounce of this and it comes in nice long buds, they aren't tight though. It smokes smooth, but leaves a bit of an aftertaste, it is chemically to me, but maybe others would say Earthy. It isn't bad, just an for sure aftertaste. I get high pretty fast on this, and it is a full body high, like...