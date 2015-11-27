ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Kali Mist
  4. Reviews

Critical Kali Mist reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critical Kali Mist.

Reviews

17

Avatar for connorbud15
Member since 2016
Great weed, gets you the perfect amount of high on a vape or bong...like totally caked right now but could definitely reach my calculus class at the same time
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Gobby-Arroyo6869
Member since 2019
My friend and I picked this up in California as our 1st Legal smoking experience completely random. This won’t disappoint!! The after high certainly drags on for a bit.....juss how I like it. Also, ours was 17%THC.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Bad0529
Member since 2016
Fantastic buzz, helps to get me through my day!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Earthy smell and taste with a hint of sugary sweetness. Not really energizing but leaves me feeling happy, light, and relaxed without feeling lethargic. Good daytime option, especially for anyone dealing with pain that doesn't want a racey or knockout strain but still wants something potent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Critical Kali MistUser uploaded image of Critical Kali MistUser uploaded image of Critical Kali MistUser uploaded image of Critical Kali MistUser uploaded image of Critical Kali MistUser uploaded image of Critical Kali MistUser uploaded image of Critical Kali Mist
more
photos
Avatar for 840e
Member since 2017
Taste: Very earthy taste. There is a subtle sweet undertone but the earthy taste is very overwhelming. Smell: A sweet pine smell greets you when you haul it out! If you tear open the bud, the smell is strong and graceful. Smoking: I enjoy this bud in a spliff mixed with a dash of apple tobacco; or ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTingly
Avatar for Wolf_Wasp
Member since 2012
I received this strain in crumble form. Very good medicine, it has a spicy like smell when you open the container. This is good for when you want to watch some sports or play guitar, anything that gives you a rush. However, a slight Nausea is presenting itself.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Crashwebb
Member since 2015
I got an ounce of this and it comes in nice long buds, they aren't tight though. It smokes smooth, but leaves a bit of an aftertaste, it is chemically to me, but maybe others would say Earthy. It isn't bad, just an for sure aftertaste. I get high pretty fast on this, and it is a full body high, like...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy