Sativa

Critical Kali Mist

Critical Kali Mist

Critical Kali Mist from Delicious Seeds was bred to be brilliant. Its genetics are a pairing of Critical Mass, an indica known for its growth of large sticky buds, and Kali Mist, a multi-award winning sativa. The result is a powerful and resinous sativa that produces large, dense flowers after about 70 days. With earthy and pine flavors, this bud provides uplifting effects and endless fits of laughter.

Taste: Very earthy taste. There is a subtle sweet undertone but the earthy taste is very overwhelming. Smell: A sweet pine smell greets you when you haul it out! If you tear open the bud, the smell is strong and graceful. Smoking: I enjoy this bud in a spliff mixed with a dash of apple tobacco; or ...
Perhaps a new favorite. I picked it up after reading the lineage, and most of all after I learned who Kali is. She is a goddess who in ancient tantric religion practices would take a shot of bhang (a boiled cannabis tincture) and then honor the Sacred Feminine by worshiping her through sexual practi...
God bless it
Earthy smell and taste with a hint of sugary sweetness. Not really energizing but leaves me feeling happy, light, and relaxed without feeling lethargic. Good daytime option, especially for anyone dealing with pain that doesn't want a racey or knockout strain but still wants something potent.
I got an ounce of this and it comes in nice long buds, they aren't tight though. It smokes smooth, but leaves a bit of an aftertaste, it is chemically to me, but maybe others would say Earthy. It isn't bad, just an for sure aftertaste. I get high pretty fast on this, and it is a full body high, like...
Lineage

Kali Mist
Critical Mass
Critical Kali Mist

New Strains Alert: Purple Dog Shit, Critical Kali Mist, Pink Bubba, Afghan Cow, and More
