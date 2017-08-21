ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Plus
  • Leafly flower of Critical Plus

Hybrid

Critical Plus

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 168 reviews

Critical Plus

Critical Plus (or Critical +) is a cross of Skunk and Big Bud that won the first Highlife Cup in Barcelona and has gone on to find a small but loyal following in regions of the USA, particularly the PNW and Desert SW. This fast growing strain produces huge yields of dense, extremely resinous flowers with an intense aroma of skunk and citrus. Featuring a delicious lemon-lime flavor, Critical Plus is a great mood enhancer, giving users a pleasant, creative head high along with a deeply relaxing body buzz. This strain may be potentially useful in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, fibromyalgia, and migraines.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

844 reported effects from 115 people
Relaxed 69%
Happy 58%
Creative 46%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 34%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

168

Show all

Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
Remember playing D&D? Remember you had your first-level wizard with his Magic Missile spell and damned if he wasn't ready to use it? Then sure as shit, here comes a kobol rambling down the hall, intent on causing mayhem and injustice. There you are: all that stands between the creature and the t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for Babacheewawa
Member since 2015
This strain was on sale at Novel Tree in Bellevue WA, 4g for $40. 25% THC grown by Farmer J's. Dry crumbly buds that smoked evenly. Pretty smooth smoking in a small glass pipe. I prefer lower doses and use for recreation, maybe .1 grams flowers per dose. 9/10 for this one. Mellow, invigorated vibe ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DavidAquarius
Member since 2013
Wonderful hybrid, has the taste of citrus and pine with a hint of sandalwood. Has a few sativa qualities (uplifted and alert) but doesn't hamper a good relax on the porch with a beer and a bowl.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for medicineman93
Member since 2014
While not a strain I would use recreationally, the critical plus has been great medicine for me. Even a small joint will be enough to put you down for a bit. I picked this up to help with sleep and long term pain and it has done it's job very well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BeyondEcho
Member since 2017
I LOVE Critical +! As somewhat of a recovering hypochondriac and someone who suffers from anxiety, I do have to be careful about which strains I smoke otherwise my paranoia will take over and I'm suddenly having a bad high. A friend recommended this to me and ooh my God it's great! I have a smoot...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Somango
Somango
More focusingLeafly flower for Papaya
Papaya
More hungryLeafly flower for Lemon Thai
Lemon Thai
More energeticLeafly flower for Black Jack
Black Jack
More CBGLeafly flower for Skunk Haze
Skunk Haze
More arousingLeafly flower for Marionberry Kush
Marionberry Kush
More happyLeafly flower for Chocolate Thai
Chocolate Thai
More arousingLeafly flower for 3 Kings
3 Kings
More energetic
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Critical Plus
First strain child
Critical Cheese
child
Second strain child
Critical Plus 2.0
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Critical PlusUser uploaded image of Critical PlusUser uploaded image of Critical PlusUser uploaded image of Critical PlusUser uploaded image of Critical PlusUser uploaded image of Critical PlusUser uploaded image of Critical Plus
more
photos

Most popular in