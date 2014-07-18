ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 161 reviews

Critical Jack
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Critical Jack, a hybrid cross between Critical Plus and Jack Herer, delivers functional cerebral effects with a flavorful blend of lemon, pine, and floral aromas. Its effects are light on the body and stimulating to the mind, allowing one to fixate their attention strongly on whatever task is at hand. Uplifting qualities make Critical Jack a popular daytime remedy for depression, appetite loss, and headaches. Critical Jack’s harvest falls between late September and early October outdoors, while indoor gardens will finish around day 60 of flowering.

Effects

758 reported effects from 105 people
Happy 60%
Uplifted 60%
Focused 54%
Relaxed 52%
Energetic 48%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

161

Avatar for JDukart13
Member since 2015
This is by far my favorite strain ever! Totally relaxed my body but did not put me to sleep. I only smoked 1 joint with my lady while listening to some chill music and just felt overall amazing. I wasn't giggly or trippin or anything, I was just myself but a much more nonchalant version. Highly reco...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for Persimmon
Member since 2017
Vaped some Critical Jack at night and ended up cleaning my room and sorting out things to keep and things to donate to Goodwill--something that I had been procrastinating for weeks. It imparted a clear-headed high that helped me make quick decisions without emotions getting in the way. It felt lik...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for river7
Member since 2014
I grew this beautiful hybrid last season, in Australia and boy was it strong and extremely fast flowering time. It grew to a three foot giant football sized, single headed, resin encrusted gem! Two rips on a bong and bam! A fast felt heightened cerebral and body stone effects! A five out of five in...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for ApricotHash
Member since 2015
This is a pretty damn hard strain. Hard in the sense of "hard hitting". After a couple of joints, next thing you know your eyes open and you are experiencing a whole view on life. I smoked this at the top of a three story parking complex. After a couple of Crj joints, I thought I was on top of a sky...
Reported
feelings
FocusedUplifted
Avatar for BrookeCAP
Member since 2014
very happy. Bipolar and this cures it real goodm great satica. energized and focused and happy.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Critical Plus
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Critical Jack

Photos

User uploaded image of Critical JackUser uploaded image of Critical JackUser uploaded image of Critical JackUser uploaded image of Critical JackUser uploaded image of Critical JackUser uploaded image of Critical JackUser uploaded image of Critical Jack
