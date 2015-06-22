ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Chevicea
Member since 2019
Awesome strain. Definitely uplifting and stress relieving. It reminds me of a roller skating rink I used to go to as a kid for some reason. Great buzz, profound relaxing effects, delicious flavor. This buds got it all.
HappyRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for lnwilson13
Member since 2019
great for pain and anxiety!! it didn’t make me as sleepy as i would have liked, but i did get to sleep that night!! almost felt a little sativa-y.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for KaiH42O
Member since 2018
One of my favorite strains. Crown OG comes with a solid high that’s not used for exercising but the exact opposite. This strain is great for watching movies and eating practically anything your fridge has to offer.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tbmcduffie
Member since 2019
The aroma was uplifting and joyous; smoked one joint and still haven’t came down yet. Will let you know when my feet hit the ground.
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TrapstarCZ
Member since 2019
Great bud for a really low price. Got me baked and I got a pretty good tolerance. 15 1/8th good shit.
EnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Tmantra
Member since 2018
Great strain from ChronicKush, mellow and content, no burnout and great for someone with a lot of fatigue.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for gelmel89
Member since 2015
Crown OG is a great strain! All the amazing effects of an Indica, but the same wonderful brain buzz from a good, relaxing Sativa strain. super beautiful buds, dense and sticky, and the smoke tastes great! I LOVE LOVE LOVE that this strain doesnt cause me any anxiety (or paranoia), because even some ...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy