Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crown OG.
Reviews
47
Chevicea
Member since 2019
Awesome strain. Definitely uplifting and stress relieving. It reminds me of a roller skating rink I used to go to as a kid for some reason. Great buzz, profound relaxing effects, delicious flavor. This buds got it all.
One of my favorite strains. Crown OG comes with a solid high that’s not used for exercising but the exact opposite. This strain is great for watching movies and eating practically anything your fridge has to offer.
Crown OG is a great strain! All the amazing effects of an Indica, but the same wonderful brain buzz from a good, relaxing Sativa strain. super beautiful buds, dense and sticky, and the smoke tastes great! I LOVE LOVE LOVE that this strain doesnt cause me any anxiety (or paranoia), because even some ...