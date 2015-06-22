ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Crown OG

Cannabinoids

Crown OG

Crown OG is an indica strain that stays true to its OG roots with a sweet pine aroma and potent euphoric effects. While Crown OG may take a toll on your memory and cognitive sharpness, its crushing THC content is perfect for patients suffering severe pain or insomnia. This strain took 1st place in the 2015 High Times Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Indica Concentrate,” earning the victorious stripes its name sets forth.

Avatar for lollipops
Member since 2016
Wonderful for the sever pain of neuropathy, sleep, and nausea. Anxiety was demolished and I was left feeling content and sleepy. This is my new favorite night time strain. It is a bit harsh and piney but well worth the effect. Picked it up at The Healing Tree wellness center. They made the perf...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for iamkeysersose
Member since 2016
Awesome strain. I asked the budtender which of the indica strains were the strongest because they tend to last the longest, and I don't have to smoke as much. It also smelled the best of what she showed me. A great earthy lemon lime scent and I loved that. When I smoked it, it put me on Mars and I w...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gelmel89
Member since 2015
Crown OG is a great strain! All the amazing effects of an Indica, but the same wonderful brain buzz from a good, relaxing Sativa strain. super beautiful buds, dense and sticky, and the smoke tastes great! I LOVE LOVE LOVE that this strain doesnt cause me any anxiety (or paranoia), because even some ...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for KaiH42O
Member since 2018
One of my favorite strains. Crown OG comes with a solid high that’s not used for exercising but the exact opposite. This strain is great for watching movies and eating practically anything your fridge has to offer.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
Crown og by Crown Genetics, a very headstrong indica with a heady high that's almost cerebral. Very dense & very yummy 5/5 quality
EuphoricRelaxed
