I grew Crystal Candy Auto XL, and i gotta say this was definitely the sweetest smelling plant i ever grew. I'm growing a Wedding Cake rn and i brought it into flower 4 weeks ago and the sweetness seems to be pretty similar. So i think they definitely share some terps. The strain isn't very heavy on the body, but it makes you very very relaxed when smoking at 1 or 2 PM and sends you straight to bed if you smoke it after 8 or 9 pm. And it's definitely one of these strains that make you very energyless if you smoke it all day. It you're gonna smoke it at daytime i would definitely take 1/3 of your dose and you should be able to stay awake fine and still have a nice mellow high. When vaporizing the first hits taste like drinking candy shop juice, it's crazy.