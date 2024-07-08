Crystal Candy XL Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crystal Candy XL Auto.
Crystal Candy XL Auto strain effects
Crystal Candy XL Auto reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........x
July 8, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I grew Crystal Candy Auto XL, and i gotta say this was definitely the sweetest smelling plant i ever grew. I'm growing a Wedding Cake rn and i brought it into flower 4 weeks ago and the sweetness seems to be pretty similar. So i think they definitely share some terps. The strain isn't very heavy on the body, but it makes you very very relaxed when smoking at 1 or 2 PM and sends you straight to bed if you smoke it after 8 or 9 pm. And it's definitely one of these strains that make you very energyless if you smoke it all day. It you're gonna smoke it at daytime i would definitely take 1/3 of your dose and you should be able to stay awake fine and still have a nice mellow high. When vaporizing the first hits taste like drinking candy shop juice, it's crazy.