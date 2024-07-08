IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Crystal Candy XL Auto

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Crystal Candy XL Auto effects are mostly calming.

    Crystal Candy XL Auto potency is higher THC than average.

Crystal Candy XL Auto is an indica-dominant, autoflowering strain bred by Sweet Seeds through multiple generations of their Crystal Candy Auto. This strain was developed to grow tall, vigorous plants that evoke candy shop terps, including bubble gum, melon, and tart strawberry, with high resin production. Crystal Candy XL Auto has relaxing effects and a moderate 20% THC. The original Crystal Candy strain won first place for indica flower at the 2017 Spannabis Champions Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crystal Candy XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Crystal Candy XL Auto strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Crystal Candy XL Auto strain flavors

Loading...

Mango

Loading...

Berry

Loading...

Vanilla

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Crystal Candy XL Auto strain reviews1

July 8, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I grew Crystal Candy Auto XL, and i gotta say this was definitely the sweetest smelling plant i ever grew. I'm growing a Wedding Cake rn and i brought it into flower 4 weeks ago and the sweetness seems to be pretty similar. So i think they definitely share some terps. The strain isn't very heavy on the body, but it makes you very very relaxed when smoking at 1 or 2 PM and sends you straight to bed if you smoke it after 8 or 9 pm. And it's definitely one of these strains that make you very energyless if you smoke it all day. It you're gonna smoke it at daytime i would definitely take 1/3 of your dose and you should be able to stay awake fine and still have a nice mellow high. When vaporizing the first hits taste like drinking candy shop juice, it's crazy.
2 people found this helpful
