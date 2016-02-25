Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crystalberry.
Reviews
5
Truthgiver29
Member since 2019
SCAM ALERT! 🚨🚨🚨
They want your money and then will send you a fake tracking number. Then they’ll hold your package and ask for more money to have it “released”
Snapchat... ...kaliscanabis Wicker...... ..kaliscanabis Kik...... kalicanabis
I like this strain! Makes me very relaxed and sleepy. Perfect for winding down before bed. Slight munchies, but not as much as other strains. Made me fairly giggly and euphoric. I’m not a heavy smoker, so it didn’t take a lot before I felt anything. Tastes VERY fruity, like berry/grape candy. Pretty...
This strain is fantastic for my back and neck pain as well as my frequent headaches. I was in an accident when I was younger and this strain works wonders on all of my aches and pains that remain from it. Crystalberry has a nice flavor and a little goes a long way for me.
great smoke. really strong smell. having a bad day? smoke this. wanna go to bed? smoke this. be careful of smoking too much, after about 8 blunts and a some bong rips, I slept for 12 hours and still felt high the next day.