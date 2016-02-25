ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Crystalberry
  4. Reviews

Crystalberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crystalberry.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Truthgiver29
Member since 2019
SCAM ALERT! 🚨🚨🚨 They want your money and then will send you a fake tracking number. Then they’ll hold your package and ask for more money to have it “released” Snapchat... ...kaliscanabis Wicker...... ..kaliscanabis Kik...... kalicanabis
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for lilxtiny
Member since 2017
I like this strain! Makes me very relaxed and sleepy. Perfect for winding down before bed. Slight munchies, but not as much as other strains. Made me fairly giggly and euphoric. I’m not a heavy smoker, so it didn’t take a lot before I felt anything. Tastes VERY fruity, like berry/grape candy. Pretty...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TPyro420
Member since 2017
This strain is fantastic for my back and neck pain as well as my frequent headaches. I was in an accident when I was younger and this strain works wonders on all of my aches and pains that remain from it. Crystalberry has a nice flavor and a little goes a long way for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Love the berrylicious flavors as I toke. Blowing huge clouds of lemony smoke. Smashed my ambition. Awoke my hunger. Cured my fatigue. Left me in a puddle of slumber.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of CrystalberryUser uploaded image of Crystalberry
Avatar for truckerswifee
Member since 2016
great smoke. really strong smell. having a bad day? smoke this. wanna go to bed? smoke this. be careful of smoking too much, after about 8 blunts and a some bong rips, I slept for 12 hours and still felt high the next day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy