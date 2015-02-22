We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Smells like blood oranges, lemons and elder. Florally sweet with a sour punch. Tastes just as delish.
Hits you with bursts of happiness and positivity after just a couple of minutes. Enhances creativity and thought pace while at the same time relaxing body and muscles. Works both day- and nightime....