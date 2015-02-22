ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Damn Sour reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Damn Sour.

Avatar for wanderingspider
Member since 2016
Had this for a couple years, quite smooth. I found it to be a pleasant combination of earthy with sweet and sour. Also, it had a tendency creep up on you.
Avatar for JeepKush
Member since 2014
Smells like blood oranges, lemons and elder. Florally sweet with a sour punch. Tastes just as delish. Hits you with bursts of happiness and positivity after just a couple of minutes. Enhances creativity and thought pace while at the same time relaxing body and muscles. Works both day- and nightime....
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for christof
Member since 2015
STINKY! A decent strain by Delta9, smelled a mix between feet and @ss, no lie! Great bud, did a great job.
HappyHungry
Avatar for yruFed69
Member since 2015
tastes like shit and doesn't get your high
HungryTingly