  Damn Sour
Sativa

4.1 8 reviews

Damn Sour

Damn Sour

Damn Sour is a mostly sativa strain bred by Green House Seeds using Sage N Sour genetics. As its name suggests, this cannabis variety inherits a distinctive sour aroma with funky hints of diesel. Its effects immediately flood the cerebral space with intense euphoria which may overwhelm the novice consumer. The typically high THC content of Damn Sour makes this strain a good choice for patients seeking potent relief of stubborn aches or appetite loss without having to sacrifice daytime energy.

christof
Member since 2015
STINKY! A decent strain by Delta9, smelled a mix between feet and @ss, no lie! Great bud, did a great job.
HappyHungry
JeepKush
Member since 2014
Smells like blood oranges, lemons and elder. Florally sweet with a sour punch. Tastes just as delish. Hits you with bursts of happiness and positivity after just a couple of minutes. Enhances creativity and thought pace while at the same time relaxing body and muscles. Works both day- and nightime....
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
yruFed69
Member since 2015
tastes like shit and doesn't get your high
HungryTingly
Lineage

Sage N Sour
Sage N Sour
