This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 90%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 45%
Hungry 40%
Stress 40%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 22%
Inflammation 22%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 18%
Anxious 13%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 9%
Reviews
Flaco76
Member since 2019
I can definitely say when you have anxiety knocking at your door just run out the back with some dank and all your worries are gone. I wouldn’t trade anything from my experience. Adding to 1 of the greats in my keeper list!
One of the few indicas that is highly rated for insomnia and fatigue. One of the best indicas that I've tried for sleep and getting a leg up on the next day. I use this because a brain injury/post concussion syndrome has left me sleepless for four years. Starbud is also another really good strain...
This strain is definitely a creeper. The smoke is thick and sweet on the inhale, but still mild. I immediately felt relaxed, followed up with some hard munchies. The overall high felt great, but if I smoke this later in the evening it seems to agitate my insomnia.
I just loved this strain!! Right from the very first toke it grabbed my head & made me feel euphoric! It burned really good & slow with no blackness at the end of the joint. It was ridiculously smooth and I really enjoyed the taste! ! Because it was soooooooo strong we didn't have to roll...