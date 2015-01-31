ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dank Schrader reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dank Schrader.

Effects

22 people reported 187 effects
Relaxed 90%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 45%
Hungry 40%
Stress 40%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 22%
Inflammation 22%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 18%
Anxious 13%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 9%

Reviews

Avatar for Flaco76
Member since 2019
I can definitely say when you have anxiety knocking at your door just run out the back with some dank and all your worries are gone. I wouldn’t trade anything from my experience. Adding to 1 of the greats in my keeper list!
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for wessmcn
Member since 2014
Very dank. Finally a strain that gets a vet smoker like my self HIGH. Just that I feel back in my old days smoking this strain and feeling what is was like to be high back then!
feelings
Avatar for Tmantra
Member since 2018
One of the few indicas that is highly rated for insomnia and fatigue. One of the best indicas that I've tried for sleep and getting a leg up on the next day. I use this because a brain injury/post concussion syndrome has left me sleepless for four years. Starbud is also another really good strain...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for loveandddrevenge
Member since 2017
This strain is definitely a creeper. The smoke is thick and sweet on the inhale, but still mild. I immediately felt relaxed, followed up with some hard munchies. The overall high felt great, but if I smoke this later in the evening it seems to agitate my insomnia.
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Mosie2017
Member since 2017
I just loved this strain!! Right from the very first toke it grabbed my head &amp; made me feel euphoric! It burned really good &amp; slow with no blackness at the end of the joint. It was ridiculously smooth and I really enjoyed the taste! ! Because it was soooooooo strong we didn't have to roll...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Omar333
Member since 2017
Taste amazing, Burns totally white. Very Heavy, one of my favourites from THC for sure.
feelings
Avatar for TheHighmay
Member since 2017
Heavy hitting Indica. I recomend for those with high tolerances. Put a big grin on my face for sure.
feelings
EnergeticRelaxedTalkative