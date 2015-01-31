ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.9 38 reviews

Dank Schrader

Dank Schrader

Dank Schrader is the house strain at The Healing Center in Vancouver, BC. The strain was developed during the final season of Breaking Bad and is named after DEA Agent Hank Schrader, a character on the show. Dank Schrader crosses Rockstar Kush with Bubba Kush to create a potent and relaxing indica-driven hybrid that has tested out as high as 27% THC according to dispensary’s lab results, performed by Hedron Analytical.

Effects

22 people reported 187 effects
Relaxed 90%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 45%
Hungry 40%
Stress 40%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 22%
Inflammation 22%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 18%
Anxious 13%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 9%

Reviews

38

Find Dank Schrader nearby

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Rockstar Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Dank Schrader

Products with Dank Schrader

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Dank Schrader, Pineapple Purps, Gucci OG, White Fire 43, and Orange Cookies
