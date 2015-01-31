Dank Schrader is the house strain at The Healing Center in Vancouver, BC. The strain was developed during the final season of Breaking Bad and is named after DEA Agent Hank Schrader, a character on the show. Dank Schrader crosses Rockstar Kush with Bubba Kush to create a potent and relaxing indica-driven hybrid that has tested out as high as 27% THC according to dispensary’s lab results, performed by Hedron Analytical.