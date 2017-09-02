ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dank Sinatra reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dank Sinatra.

Reviews

12

Avatar for McDucky333
Member since 2019
Amazing!! I suffer from depression/anxiety/OCD/PTSD and a long list of physical and nerve pain. So, one could imagine, I have a hard time falling asleep. However, when the smooth flow of Old Blue Eyes "Dank Sinatra" hits me I give zero fucks. I love the berry flavor. Dank is my #2 with Jack Herer be...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for karirurh88
Member since 2017
Picked up some shatter of this. Very smooth. Sweet taste. Nice giggly high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Giggly
Avatar for all41or14for420
Member since 2014
Very good strain made all my days worries melt away
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for tcusick50
Member since 2017
I tried this last night. I took 2 small hits, and soon after I was extremely dizzy. Very powerful. I didn’t care for it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for WeatherednBoston
Member since 2017
Nice smooth and strong.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for smokbiggarton
Member since 2014
Has a fruity smell especially when you split it open and see them crystal. Very heavy smoke..great for sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jimmyjames57
Member since 2017
best name ever. beautiful high. my head feels like butterflies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for smallface
Member since 2016
Slight headache but really great and uplifting high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted