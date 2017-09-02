We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dank Sinatra.
Reviews
12
McDucky333
Member since 2019
Amazing!! I suffer from depression/anxiety/OCD/PTSD and a long list of physical and nerve pain. So, one could imagine, I have a hard time falling asleep. However, when the smooth flow of Old Blue Eyes "Dank Sinatra" hits me I give zero fucks. I love the berry flavor. Dank is my #2 with Jack Herer be...