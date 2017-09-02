ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dank Sinatra
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Dank Sinatra

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.6 12 reviews

Dank Sinatra

Dank Sinatra

Dank Sinatra is an indica-dominant hybrid named for “Old Blue Eyes,” Frank Sinatra. This strain was created by crossing LA Affie and Hash Plant, leading to a happy, cerebral buzz that settles down into the body. The weighted relaxation helps consumers abate stress and depression while preparing the body for rest. Dank Sinatra has pungent, earthy flavors intermixed with subtle notes of citrus and diesel.  

Reviews

12

more reviews
write a review

Find Dank Sinatra nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dank Sinatra nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
OG LA Affie
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Dank Sinatra

Products with Dank Sinatra

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dank Sinatra nearby.