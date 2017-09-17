ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dark Blue Dream
  • Leafly flower of Dark Blue Dream

Hybrid

Dark Blue Dream

Dark Blue Dream

Dark Blue Dream is a gently sedating twist on a classic. By combining the ubiquitous headiness of Blue Dream with Dark Night’s semi-sedative physical aura, an enjoyable hybrid is created that stimulates the mind while simultaneously relaxing the body. These complementary attributes make Dark Blue Dream an ideal after-work strain. The sweet flavor and pungent aroma are a feast for the senses while the headiness promotes creativity and lateral thought without overstimulating the consumer.  

Reviews

67

Show all

Avatar for loudcloudspurp
Member since 2016
Well last time I did this I was so gone that I was in a deep kush coma if you can't sleep or just wanna trip hard or if you go on a long car ride it's perfect just lock the door lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for CO26
Member since 2016
Tasty bud but turns me into a total giggle monster. Hard to stay focused or be productie with this strain but super fun for hanging out with friends for a chill night. Not a day time strain for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryTalkative
Avatar for McGloo
Member since 2018
Dark Blue Dream is an excellent therapeutic daytime strain for users with high tolerance. The taste is exceptional with blueberry being the most pronounced, followed by a grape aftertaste. The high is focused and cerebral with that familiar stoney behind-the-eyes relaxation that later rolls into a f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for friendlyfire0125
Member since 2016
Picked up an 1/8 of this strain from Blooming Deals in Beaverton, OR and IT. WAS. BOMB. The flower I got was cultivated by Terrapin Care Station and let me just say, THEY KNOW WHAT THE HELL THEY’RE DOING! This absolutely melted my mind and body into straight bliss and relaxation. It alleviated any b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for molex333
Member since 2017
Very nice relaxing high. I got this strain via a Terrapin vape cartridge (ICan-Hybrid). It was a CO2 so the flavor was understated, but the effectiveness was top notch. The cart is well made and the vapes are consistent. Made me feel energetic but not too jumpy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Dark Blue Dream

Photos

User uploaded image of Dark Blue DreamUser uploaded image of Dark Blue DreamUser uploaded image of Dark Blue DreamUser uploaded image of Dark Blue DreamUser uploaded image of Dark Blue Dream
more
photos