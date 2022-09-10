Dark Plasma
Dark Plasma
DkP
Hybrid
Tingly
Euphoric
Energetic
Apricot
Blueberry
Cheese
Dark Plasma effects are mostly calming.
Dark Plasma strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Dark Plasma strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dark Plasma strain reviews(10)
Read all reviews
y........j
September 10, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
L........2
July 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
h........5
March 25, 2025