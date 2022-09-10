Ignore stars, information purposes only, not a review. From elsewhere: "Indica Dominant Hybrid Strain Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% Indica / 40% Sativa THC: 23% - 30% Dark Plasma is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the potent Girl Scout Cookies Forum Cut X Obi-Wan OG Kush strains. Prepare to get totally lost within your own mind with Dark Plasma. This gorgeous lady packs a super potent and full-bodied high that will have you quickly fading into oblivion in both mind and body. The high starts with a subtle lift in the back of the head that fills your mind with a sense of happy hazy euphoria and ease. This will soon become heavy, leaving your eyes and head drooping as your body begins to settle into a hearty couch-lock. Absolute sedation comes next, dropping you into a state of pure peaceful sleep that lasts for hours and hours on end. With these effects and its super high 23-30% average THC level, Dark Plasma is often chosen to treat experienced patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, insomnia, depression, chronic stress, and chronic fatigue. This bud has a sweet diesel cookie flavor with a lightly sour herbal exhale. The aroma is very pungent with an earthy diesel overtone that both sweetens and sours as the nugs are burned. Dark Plasma bud have small dense rounded bright neon green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes."