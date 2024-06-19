Dark Plasma reviews
Dark Plasma strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Dark Plasma strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........2
June 19, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Had the brand “to the moon”. 5 joints with kief. Tingle sensations and horniness slapped me silly puffing on this.
a........5
October 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Dark Plasma is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the potent Girl Scout Cookies Forum Cut X Obi-Wan OG Kush strains. Prepare to get totally lost within your own mind with Dark Plasma. This gorgeous lady packs a super potent and full-bodied high that will have you quickly fading into oblivion in both mind and body. The high starts with a subtle lift in the back of the head that fills your mind with a sense of happy hazy euphoria and ease. This will soon become heavy, leaving your eyes and head drooping as your body begins to settle into a hearty couch-lock. Absolute sedation comes next, dropping you into a state of pure peaceful sleep that lasts for hours and hours on end. With these effects and its super high 23-30% average THC level, Dark Plasma is often chosen to treat experienced patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, insomnia, depression, chronic stress, and chronic fatigue. This bud has a sweet diesel cookie flavor with a lightly sour herbal exhale. The aroma is very pungent with an earthy diesel overtone that both sweetens and sours as the nugs are burned. Dark Plasma bud have small dense rounded bright neon green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.
n........5
June 26, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I have had the Ayra DP in flower and pre-roll. Very solid strain, love that grower! Just had a Piccplatform Laff Gas Dark Plasma with Gelato badder. This is a great joint! Loosened up my neck and back while still giving me a nice head high. The flavor was the best part for me, intense fuel/citrus which is uncommon for this strain but I loved it!
c........a
October 16, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Really like this strain my aunt got clones this year of DP this year and it turned out amazing. Really helps me with alot
L........2
July 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
My maiden experience with this one was outdoors, late at night, by myself, literally stellar. In a zero gravity chair with a preroll of pure flower and a lighter, at one point after an hour or so I thought I could see dark matter... actually had a visual effect. Very stony. Good dreams after.
c........0
November 21, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Dry mouth
This is by far one of my favorite strains. I find it hard sometimes to find a strain that gives me a good body buzz as well as a head buzz. This strain definitely checks off those boxes!
h........5
March 25, 2025
y........j
September 10, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
Picked up this strain from Ayra grower. Says Forum GS Cookies x Obi-Wan OG. Heavy hitter but very relaxed, no anxious feeling. Perfect for chilling and watching some shows or playing games :)