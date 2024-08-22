Planet Purple
aka Planet Purple F1
Planet Purple is a balanced hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbadough and MoonBow; this strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. True to its name, Planet Purple shows up in a big way for the color purple. It has gained a reputation for both its potency and stellar bouquet of an aroma: it combines strong notes of fruit with spicy and chemical notes. Planet Purple typically tests around 25% THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, the average price of Planet Purple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Planet Purple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Planet Purple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
