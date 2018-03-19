ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by Rare Dankness, Dark Shadow Haze is an introspective strain that combines the fruity, sedative attributes of Grape Ape with Nevil’s Wreck (Arcata Trainwreck x Neville’s Haze). This strain’s thought-provoking cerebral high and calming physical sensations cement the consumer in place, creating a deeply contemplative mental state. Dark Shadow Haze also offers the tasty flavors and aromas of sugar-coated grapes and berries with an earthy undertone.     

Avatar for Smokinsince95
Member since 2017
This is a pheno-menal strain to grow... with the indica leaning Grape Ape and Sativa Wreck I have had some amazing grows leaning both ways! But the taste and small are dank, hints of that classic purple flavor with earthy limes and citrus tones!! I am excited to try the dark ghost train which is Gra...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MrRonngren
Member since 2018
Let's play a game?
EuphoricHungry
Avatar for eazythepothead
Member since 2018
This strain is one of the best I’ve had. I took 1 full bong rip and I was already high definitely recommend
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for vyck6977
Member since 2016
Dark Shadow Haze is an amazing herb. flavorful and cures what ails you!! If you're wondering about the "arousal" effect ... it is phenomenal for stirring things "down under" if you get my meaning. Highly recommend for use with pain, aids in relaxation, encourages silliness and sex drive!!! I hope...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

Nevil's Wreck
Grape Ape
Dark Shadow Haze