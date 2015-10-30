Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I have a painful chronic illness which requires ongoing treatment, and this stuff is great for pain. It puts me to sleep so I only use it at night but I have the kind of pain that keeps me up all night if not well controlled, so this stuff is just what I need.