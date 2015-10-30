ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dark Side of the Moon reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dark Side of the Moon.

Avatar for DrBubbles
Member since 2015
This one put me down hard and fast. Noticeable pain relief. Glad I didn’t smoke this one earlier in the day.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for icecreammanwa
Member since 2016
Very nice Indica strain! Great for Insomnia and pain!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for OakenOwl
Member since 2018
Takes me into a dreamy state that may or may not lead to sleep.
Relaxed
Avatar for seeetali
Member since 2017
I've just smoked a few bowls and I can feel that it has helped with my arthritis inflammation 😊 .. feeling relaxed 😍 lol
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for annabeanOG
Member since 2017
Damn what a potent strain. I got blasted from resin/burnt residue. Very uplifting and happy feeling. And a great nights sleep!
Avatar for xbadwolfxi
Member since 2017
I have a painful chronic illness which requires ongoing treatment, and this stuff is great for pain. It puts me to sleep so I only use it at night but I have the kind of pain that keeps me up all night if not well controlled, so this stuff is just what I need.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Venix
Member since 2015
such a nice heavy indica perfect for nighttime use
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GameMachineCherry
Member since 2017
really nice chill to it, but found it easy to have too much
