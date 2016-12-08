Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Strain Type: Indica
Strain Name:Darkside OG
Strain Taste:
Very Citric
(Like a Granny Smith Apple)
Lemon-y
(Would say much like a lemon)
Skunk
(Decent potency)
Strain Smell:
Like A Bag Of Lemons w...
1st time trying this strain was last night. Loved the high. Previous ratings hit it right on the nose. Great relaxation smoke..with a great earthly, citrus taste. Sneaks up on you & mellows you out like no other.
Don't let the name fool you; this strain will lift you and only take you to happy places. Perfect strain for after a long stress filled day at work. Pleasing aroma and taste are an added bonus to the overall effect of the strain. It starts off with a normal enough buzz and before you know it, you ar...
Very smooth smoke. Light green buds with good amount of crystals and hints of orange. Breaks apart nicely. Not to compact. A wonderful pungent piney/citrus smell. Wonderful body high with calming cerebral effects. Great movie smoke