Darkside OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Darkside OG.

Avatar for Posie86
Member since 2019
Hands down the most sedating strain I’ve tried so far. It gives you about 15 minutes of up happy talking. And then done. Just DONE. Don’t fight it and go to bed. Best sleep I’ve had in years.
Avatar for Screm
Member since 2018
*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^* —————— Strain Type: Indica —————————— Strain Name:Darkside OG ————————————— Strain Taste: Very Citric (Like a Granny Smith Apple) Lemon-y (Would say much like a lemon) Skunk (Decent potency) —————————————— Strain Smell: Like A Bag Of Lemons w...
Avatar for BigcuzzoJaymac
Member since 2017
1st time trying this strain was last night. Loved the high. Previous ratings hit it right on the nose. Great relaxation smoke..with a great earthly, citrus taste. Sneaks up on you &amp; mellows you out like no other.
Avatar for CheetahRider
Member since 2017
Don't let the name fool you; this strain will lift you and only take you to happy places. Perfect strain for after a long stress filled day at work. Pleasing aroma and taste are an added bonus to the overall effect of the strain. It starts off with a normal enough buzz and before you know it, you ar...
Avatar for Nesstoner1
Member since 2017
This is one of my all time favorite strains. Beautiful buds. So fluffy and sticky. Perfect high for any time of day. Relieves my pain and anxiety. I love it
Avatar for Suma
Member since 2016
Just smoked one. Feeling super good. Amazing body feels and head high. 👌🏾
Avatar for RivianCodex
Member since 2016
great head change for the price if you want to slow down also the taste is very good not to earthy at all i like this
Avatar for 12052
Member since 2013
Very smooth smoke. Light green buds with good amount of crystals and hints of orange. Breaks apart nicely. Not to compact. A wonderful pungent piney/citrus smell. Wonderful body high with calming cerebral effects. Great movie smoke
