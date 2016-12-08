ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Darkside OG

Darkside OG

Darkside OG is a heavy-hitting Kush combo from Colorado Seed Inc. With the OG parentage of Dark Star OG x Rug Burn OG, this strain is a useful and sedating option. The dark, frosted buds emanate an earthy, floral aroma that lingers in the air. Enjoy this strain before bed, as Darkside OG locks the consumer to the couch and envelopes the body in warm, calming haze. 

Avatar for CheetahRider
Member since 2017
Don't let the name fool you; this strain will lift you and only take you to happy places. Perfect strain for after a long stress filled day at work. Pleasing aroma and taste are an added bonus to the overall effect of the strain. It starts off with a normal enough buzz and before you know it, you ar...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mariajuana1969
Member since 2015
Head heavy chill sedation motion. Much like Dogwalker. ..paired with a cube of gron chocolate bar guarantee a good night's sleep for pain sufferers
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Screm
Member since 2018
*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^*^* —————— Strain Type: Indica —————————— Strain Name:Darkside OG ————————————— Strain Taste: Very Citric (Like a Granny Smith Apple) Lemon-y (Would say much like a lemon) Skunk (Decent potency) —————————————— Strain Smell: Like A Bag Of Lemons ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for RivianCodex
Member since 2016
great head change for the price if you want to slow down also the taste is very good not to earthy at all i like this
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 12052
Member since 2013
Very smooth smoke. Light green buds with good amount of crystals and hints of orange. Breaks apart nicely. Not to compact. A wonderful pungent piney/citrus smell. Wonderful body high with calming cerebral effects. Great movie smoke
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Rug Burn OG
Dark Star
Darkside OG

