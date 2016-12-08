Darkside OG is a heavy-hitting Kush combo from Colorado Seed Inc. With the OG parentage of Dark Star OG x Rug Burn OG, this strain is a useful and sedating option. The dark, frosted buds emanate an earthy, floral aroma that lingers in the air. Enjoy this strain before bed, as Darkside OG locks the consumer to the couch and envelopes the body in warm, calming haze.
Darkside OG
Show all
write a review
Member since 2017
Member since 2015
Member since 2018
Member since 2016
Member since 2013
search by similar
Darkside OG