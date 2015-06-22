ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Darth Vader OG is a heavy indica marijuana strain that truly shows its “Dark Side” with its violet and forest green flowers. This strain’s true force comes through in its effects, which provide complete body relaxation and sleepiness. Ideal for treating insomnia, this strain may not knock you out immediately, but it will definitely quiet the mind and put all major productive plans on hold. A true “purple” strain, Darth Vader OG has a sweet grape smell but a comparatively subdued taste.

886 reported effects from 121 people
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 52%
Euphoric 39%
Happy 34%
Hungry 30%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%

Avatar for TinyJen
Member since 2015
I got Darth Vader OG and Skywalker OG, mixed them, and watched Star Wars. It was beautiful.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
This Darth Vader OG was extremly well grown. A whole qp came to me. Ive heard this is a true purp, but every nug was bright green, with a white glaze from the furry white trichs covering it. There was a off color tint to it, not purple, but almost seemed like it could have been. The smell was like m...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Zboy2112
Member since 2010
nice sweet smelling OG reminds me that he was once a Jedi, but the dark green gems tell me it has gone to the dark side... 10/10
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Avatar for FranklinsDew
Member since 2013
Second time trying this strain from dispensary. Quite nice not a knock out Indica but a very relaxing, calming and work great for high anxiety and panic attacks. Might very well work for other condition pain and maybe inflammation. Very nice Taste and is the most awesomeness purple shade you will fi...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TrueHardLuck
Member since 2014
For whatever reason, it is the wake and bake for me. Maybe it's my PTSD'd and sometimes manic mind, but it calms me all throughout, eases both mental and physical pain, and is one of the few indicas that really work well for me. I am adding this to my strain profile.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
