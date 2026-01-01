Dawg Lemons is a vibrant sativa-dominant hybrid created from Lemon Tree × Stardawg, combining bold citrus flavor with classic diesel funk. The aroma bursts with sharp lemon zest and piney freshness, backed by earthy fuel notes that hint at its Chemdawg lineage. On the palate, it delivers a bright citrus punch followed by subtle pine and gassy undertones. The high typically begins with an uplifting buzz that boosts creativity, energy, and focus before settling into a light, motivating body feel that keeps the experience clear-headed and functional. With its lively terpene profile and energizing effects, Dawg Lemons is a great choice for daytime sessions, creative work, or social activities. If you’ve tried Dawg Lemons, leave a review and let others know what you think!