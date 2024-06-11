Daz Dillinger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and OG Kush. This strain has a dank and gassy aroma with rich piney and earthy notes. Daz Dillinger is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Daz Dillinger effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Daz Dillinger when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and insomnia. Bred by SunMed Growers, Daz Dillinger features flavors like chemical, diesel, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Daz Dillinger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and soothing strain that can help you chill out and drift off to dreamland, Daz Dillinger might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Daz Dillinger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







