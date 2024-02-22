stock photo similar to Dead Hot Strawberries
Dead Hot Strawberries
Dead Hot Strawberries is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Strawberry OG. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Dead Hot Strawberries is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Dead Hot Strawberries typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Dead Hot Strawberries’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dead Hot Strawberries, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Dead Hot StrawberriesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dead Hot Strawberries strain effects
Dead Hot Strawberries strain flavors
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dead Hot Strawberries products near you
Similar to Dead Hot Strawberries near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Dead Hot Strawberries strain reviews3
Read all reviews
a........0
February 22, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
r........e
April 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
M........m
February 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted