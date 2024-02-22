I grow dead hot strawberries from oni seed co., my pheno smells like rotten grapes/lavender, and definitely tastes like pure diesel, its almost a hash, i love that. So aromatic. The effects in the depends when i harvest, with 65 days become more focused and less sleepy, with 70days+ become SO MUCH more narcotic, its almost impossible to smoke 2 or 3 joints because you will sleeep for sure.