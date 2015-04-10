ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OG Strawberry
  • Leafly flower of OG Strawberry

Hybrid

OG Strawberry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

OG Strawberry

OG Strawberry, grown on the southwest ridgeline of Mendocino County by HappyDays Farms, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that delivers crushing effects alongside a sour fuel aroma. With a THC content that can stretch to 29%, OG Strawberry is a force to be reckoned with. This hybrid combines parent strains OG Kush and Island Strawberry Afghani Indica, a union of potency that will impress even the seasoned veteran.

Reviews

29

Show all

Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Strawberry OG (OG Kush x Strawberry Afghan) sry pics still crash the app for me Looks:Well formed conic buds with a vibrant yellow tint and candy like red hairs sticking out. Lots of amber trichs, not your usual color scheme. Smell/Taste: I was a little dissapointed that it diddnt have more of a str...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for lindslemonhaze1
Member since 2014
love the way this strain starts off so strongly in your head yet suddenly you realize you have a complete narcotic body buzz going on. great smell and taste, very skunky aroma, and a berry taste. Got me high as a kite. helped relax my very tight muscles in my back and gave me a great night's sleep...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for RaVeNBLAZE
Member since 2013
Strawberry OG has a wonderful smell & taste. Defently one of the best fruity strains I've ever smoked
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Member since 2015
Very nice and mellow. It is a "Smoke & Net Flix" kind of high. Worked perfectly for my spine pain and quieted the demons called PTSD.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Rx420ReBirth
Member since 2017
Oh my goodness, what! Well I came across this strain and wow did it do the trick to relax and yet I was able to function. No couch lock with this one. However after about 20 minutes it was in full swing. Light hearted and silly giggles. Tasty sweet thick smoke. Very nice top shelf. I was happy, rel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Chocolate Fondue
Chocolate Fondue
More popularLeafly flower for Legend OG
Legend OG
More popularLeafly flower for Limon
Limon
More THCLeafly flower for Sweeties
Sweeties
More popularLeafly flower for Birthday Cake Kush
Birthday Cake Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Godzilla
Godzilla
More popularLeafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More popularLeafly flower for Yeti OG
Yeti OG
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
OG Strawberry

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of OG StrawberryUser uploaded image of OG StrawberryUser uploaded image of OG StrawberryUser uploaded image of OG StrawberryUser uploaded image of OG StrawberryUser uploaded image of OG StrawberryUser uploaded image of OG Strawberry
more
photos
New Strains Alert: White Walker Kush, MediHaze, OG Strawberry, Royal Highness, and More
New Strains Alert: White Walker Kush, MediHaze, OG Strawberry, Royal Highness, and More