This has been my favorite strain so far, I also enjoyed Skywalker. I have a really bad anxiety disorder and it affects my life daily and some strains can trigger my anxiety so I pay a lot of attention to the strains i use. It has a piney sweet almost maple smell with some diesel. It has a really nice nutty/woody flavor. This strain really helps my anxiety and it makes me feel happy and positive. It is definitely a euphoric high which i thought it could cause some anxiety but it doesn't. I also work a job that is rough on my body causing aches and pains, this strain helps with that as well. Also great for depression and i find the mood altering effects to last a few days after smoking. I would have some munchies ready to go along with eye drops and lots of water or whatever you prefer to treat dry mouth. 10/10 would smoke again.