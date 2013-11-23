Death Star reviews
s........e
November 23, 2013
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
After i smoked this I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of neurons suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.
s........0
August 23, 2014
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I don't remember my pain scale as this was last night. Nausea was pretty damn bad when I medicated round 2130 or so. Takes bout 5-10 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. Only had a gram too so high quality $#!# for me! My hubby did not complain bout the sudden sex either! ;-) Love a a good indica makes me so damn horny! Anywho, I think I got more of a hybrid as compared to an Indica. Almost was not able to go to sleep but managed to do so round 230 or so. Will definitely be getting dis one again! 29% THC in a flower?! Wow. :-)
t........6
October 2, 2016
ATTN LADIES: I have officially added this strain to the PMS/ period collection. Kills pain, numbs a headache down, relaxed the body and I feel like its helping to chill me out. You're welcome.
y........2
April 12, 2011
Sleepy
Tingly
Dry mouth
very potent, will knock you off your ass and only got to smoke a little bit. I really enjoyed the high, sometimes overwhelming but very relaxing.
Y........s
January 23, 2014
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
never have i been knocked on my ass so hard before, i had 2 and a half bowls of this. The flavour was a pine/diesel/ but also very sweet on the exhale. i was left melting into the couch, it took about 1 minute to start a buzz then 2 minutes later my eyes dropped low and i felt like i had weights stopping me from walking, my pain was gone. i recommend this to anyone looking for a true medicinal strain to cope with pain or if very agitated as you will not be going anywhere fast, also if you'r going to smoke, be weary as you will feel sleepy on the comedown but not to bad. 10/10 i would recomened!
h........r
March 21, 2014
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
Get ready for an intense ride. This bud will blow your doors off for sure. This strain may not be the best for some situations ( i.e. when you don't want to appear to be just baked out of your head.) There's no hiding the high with Death Star. We went Christmas tree shopping in the bitter cold. It took us about 45 minutes to pick out a tree...it ended up being the very first tree we saw. Then went to a bar and I confused a mirror for a window. Yeah, it's that good. A truly classic experience for those who are prepared. NOT for beginners or light weights. DS takes no prisoners.
m........r
March 7, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This has been my favorite strain so far, I also enjoyed Skywalker. I have a really bad anxiety disorder and it affects my life daily and some strains can trigger my anxiety so I pay a lot of attention to the strains i use. It has a piney sweet almost maple smell with some diesel. It has a really nice nutty/woody flavor. This strain really helps my anxiety and it makes me feel happy and positive. It is definitely a euphoric high which i thought it could cause some anxiety but it doesn't. I also work a job that is rough on my body causing aches and pains, this strain helps with that as well. Also great for depression and i find the mood altering effects to last a few days after smoking. I would have some munchies ready to go along with eye drops and lots of water or whatever you prefer to treat dry mouth. 10/10 would smoke again.
l........p
March 23, 2015
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Excellent for pain and insomnia, not only getting to sleep but staying asleep. Wouldn't recommend smoking this in the morning, this is my go to relaxation strain at the moment. Really nice after a hard days work to help wind down.