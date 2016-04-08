ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Deep Sleep

Cannabinoids

Deep Sleep

Also known as P.O. 4, Deep Sleep is a cross of the Larry OG and Pre-98 Bubba Kush from North Hollywood breeders Progressive Options. This indica-dominant hybrid is quite aptly named, as it quickly reduces users to a puddle of sleepy relaxation. The flavor of Deep Sleep is very sweet and fruity on the inhale with a nice OG funk on the exhale. Fans of OG Kush will love these thick, resinous, purple-tinted flowers.

Effects

    Reviews

    66

    bibiqiqi
    Member since 2017
    Let me just preface this review by saying that I have steel-grade insomnia, and at my worst, I stayed up for five nights in a row because I was in such a bad sleep cycle. I've been prescribed a laundry list of sleep medications that either don't work or have really unpleasant side-effects. When I mo...
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedSleepy
    IandI
    Member since 2014
    It didn't make me sleepy, but boy was I relaxed and euphoric, and totally loving my body sensations. Swirly loving vortex of goodness and lusty connections. Definitely will buy again. To me, this was the closest thing to ingesting a mellow tab of Ecstasy, but without the dancing and retardation.
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
    SativaMe3
    Member since 2015
    I tried Deep Sleep OG from Natural Selections and it instantly became my favorite. If you love heavy indica strains, then this is for you. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedSleepyTingly
    brinamarcy
    Member since 2016
    Love this strain. Perfect to go to sleep. Great for ptsd sufferers, this put me right to sleep with no nightmares. It lives up to its name.
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
    JCartmell
    Member since 2015
    I've used many strains of Kush to promote sleep but often found them harsh on the lungs. Deep Sleep is a good sleep enhancer and smokes very smooth with no harshness or coughing. I'll be getting more of this in the future.
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedSleepy
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Pre-98 Bubba Kush
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Larry OG
    parent
    Strain
    Deep Sleep

