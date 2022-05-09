Devil's Lemons
aka Devil's Lemon
Devil's Lemons
DvL
Hybrid
Creative
Aroused
Uplifted
Lemon
Skunk
Citrus
Devil's Lemons effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Devil's Lemons, also known as Devil's Lemon,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, aroused, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Devil's Lemons, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Devil's LemonsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Devil's Lemons strain effects
Devil's Lemons strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Devil's Lemons products near you
Similar to Devil's Lemons near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Devil's Lemons strain reviews(13)
Read all reviews
L........z
May 9, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
N........a
December 2, 2021
j........f
July 18, 2021