This is a strange strain for me, because it starts with head high and eases into relaxation of the body. It starts with an uplift and leaves you in a blender for a little bit. I was euphoric but unable to concentrate or focus my eyes on anything for too long. It didn't cause anxiety, but does make me feel a bit care-free and worry less. Eventually it eases into body relaxation, and my muscles start to relax one by one until I was comfortable and able to sit still without feeling anxious or jittery. I vaped flower at 420⁰ in a Pax 3. Half bowl helps for a good three ton four hours, whole bowl will be good for entire day.