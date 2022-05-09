So I'm rating this a 3/5 right in the middle because I'm unsure about the quality of this strain and I'll explain what mean by that. I got it from a local Despensery so obviously I had high hope trying this hybrid out. The combination of strains this came from is in my opinion a great combo to make a hybrid also looked good and here comes the unsure part of it... I went about smelling it obviously I don't know anyone who doesn't before they smoke lol and strangely it didn't have a potent smell like I expected. It had a subtle smell had to get closer than usual to actually get a good smell of it and had a faint fruity citrus smell to it also very subtle to me really unusual for the strain it is. Still had high hopes just assumed at that moment that's how it just was its my first time trying it never seen it before so again I assumed it was still good but then comes the disappointing part of the experience for me not crazy bad like a little let down I would say. I smoked a good amount of it taking in bigger and bigger hits each time and I barely had to cough mostly didn't cough at all and had a totally different taste than how it smelled major difference not comparable to the smell at all and to top it all off for how much I ingested the effects matched everything else I noticed wrong with it and also didn't impact me the way I know it should've. I've never smoked a strain that I can recall that had an effect on me like this strain did. It sais it's 20% but felt less than I'd say between 10 and 15 my experience about a 10 knowing this from experience with low quality strains only people 30 and older would know what I'm talking about lol. I know it was off in some way and that made me feel like there was something wrong this shouldn't be happening feeling. My experience with it at first was not good making me feel a little disappointed but quickly changed to feeling well confused more than anything not any bad bad feelings but also not too good but good if that makes any sense lol. It was ok like getting the rusted weather beaten stained torn seated hand me down minivan for your 16th birthday expecting a brand new car one that you prayed you would get but got this instead but also felt a little positive because despite it looking like a dumpster on wheels from now on I don't have to walk anywhere which is a big plus so guess it works... but with that said I don't think that was supposed to be like that. I did some research and found out there's a few different ways dispensaries could accidentally mess up somewhere in the process of either growing or curing it which could easily cause the strain to become defective and change the way it impacts you. I believe they messed up the curing process somehow and explains the faint smell along with the taste, lack of coughing and a very weak effect it had on me. I do have a high tolerance but I know for sure that wasn't how it supposed to be. Don't let this review stop you from trying this strain because there's alot of people who tried this and had nothing bad to say about it and the only bad reviews which were only a few had similar experiences some completely different but had different issues explaining the different experience. Hopefully I can find a for sure answer about the product I got (not the strain in general) and can knowledge myself so when I get more I can ask them about this and hopefully have an honest person to be real with me not just a sales person out for your money and help me out get whichever strain they have at that time I don't have to worry about this happening again that's if my issues and the reason I believe it to me are true but if not and my experience is how it supposed to be from that strain I wasted 10 minutes typing this making my thumbs sore for nothing and will be very let down but should've expected that being cuz it's name starts with devil and momma always told me marijuana is the devil so makes sense it would have this effect on me lmao but even so it wasn't terrible or a waste of money it was ok not a strain I would consistently get but not one I'd never smoke again I've had alot worse again my 30 and up peeps unfortunately know hard to forget the painstaking amount of time it usually took to remove the millions of seeds and stems along with a an effect completely unfair compared to the amount of effort it took to smoke it glad those days are long gone lol but back to the devil's lemons. My rating will change depending the answer to my issues but either way wrong or right it's a good strain and a great one (if it's supposed to be like my experience) for beginners that will be easy for you to smoke without rough coughing or too intense of an experience and would be a great and easy way to introduce yourself to a medication that helped alot of people even saving lives helping with a wide variety of illnesses, diseases and cancer. This medication has done wonderful things for people and every strain no matter what it is has the ability to help cure ailments maybe having this strain be the one that helps you. Thanks for reading my review stay happy healthy and high my fellow patients and always enjoy your day all day everyday!!! Happy token y'all peace!!!

