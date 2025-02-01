Well, many people talk about blueberry strains. Yet often times I've never got a real Blueberry taste from them. Opened this bag and Bam Fresh BLUEBERRY MUFFINS fresh out of the oven! And the taste was Exactly that... The effects had you walking through the grocery store with eyes way bigger than you're stomach, yet only walked out with candy and junk food... Good nighttime strain, but you could not stop from wanting to smell it first thing in the morning... Never really been a big fan of Runtz but this one was LEGIT.

1 person found this helpful helpful report