Devine Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Devine Runtz.
Devine Runtz strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Devine Runtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........7
February 1, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Well, many people talk about blueberry strains. Yet often times I've never got a real Blueberry taste from them. Opened this bag and Bam Fresh BLUEBERRY MUFFINS fresh out of the oven! And the taste was Exactly that... The effects had you walking through the grocery store with eyes way bigger than you're stomach, yet only walked out with candy and junk food... Good nighttime strain, but you could not stop from wanting to smell it first thing in the morning... Never really been a big fan of Runtz but this one was LEGIT.
S........8
February 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Picked up an oz of this strain and had a relaxed calm mood after a few pulls from the J. Make sure you do the minimum after.
j........e
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
very strong, and a long lasting high 👍🏽 forgot I had legs.
p........0
July 17, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
Dry mouth
To be honest it looks like nothing at all a very distinctive smell like og and skunk with and woody sweet ,aroma...taste like dry raisins with a touch of honey 🍯.and few drops of kiwi..super strong night time for sure or your not doing much ...
b........6
March 23, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Flavorful