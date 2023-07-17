Devine Runtz
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Devine Runtz
DvR
Hybrid
Euphoric
Sleepy
Uplifted
Blueberry
Berry
Cheese
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Devine Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Devine Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Devine Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing The Original Z and Gelato #33. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, sleepy, and uplifted. Devine Runtz has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Devine Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Devine RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Devine Runtz strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Devine Runtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Devine Runtz products near you
Similar to Devine Runtz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Devine Runtz strain reviews(7)
Read all reviews
p........0
July 17, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
j........e
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
b........6
March 23, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy