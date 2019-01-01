Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Celebrated as a great sativa cultivar, Diesel Drift from Heavyweight Seeds crosses Fruit Punch with New York Diesel. The strain puts forward a diesel aroma and flavor that is accompanied by a fresh and fruity taste. The high may be cerebral and physical, while bringing forward moments of creativity and inspiration. Diesel Drift is a perfect choice for an afternoon BBQ on a sunny day.