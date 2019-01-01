ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Celebrated as a great sativa cultivar, Diesel Drift from Heavyweight Seeds crosses Fruit Punch with New York Diesel. The strain puts forward a diesel aroma and flavor that is accompanied by a fresh and fruity taste. The high may be cerebral and physical, while bringing forward moments of creativity and inspiration. Diesel Drift is a perfect choice for an afternoon BBQ on a sunny day.

 

Lineage

Fruit Punch
NYC Diesel
Diesel Drift