Dip N Stix
Dip N Stix is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum and Slurricane. This strain is a potent and flavorful hybrid that has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and bisabolol. Dip N Stix is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dip N Stix effects include focused, talkative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dip N Stix when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Grow Sciences, Dip N Stix features flavors like citrus, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Dip N Stix typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dip N Stix, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
