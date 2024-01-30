for some reason, this strain has always smelled like chicken wings to me so I had to grab some today. rating 4 out of 5 simply because it isn't incredibly potent but I do still enjoy it and don't regret the purchase. very very sativa dominant; focus and motivation + energy are all present. reminds me a little bit of that classic giggly kind of high so very mild on that particular spectrum but definitely a novelty strain simply because of the nostalgic effects.