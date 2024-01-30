Dip N Stix reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dip N Stix.
Dip N Stix strain effects
Dip N Stix strain flavors
Dip N Stix strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Dip N Stix reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
w........n
January 30, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Me and wife enjoyed this strain. Great giggle and aroused feelings happen after a sesh
j........e
December 22, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Excellent high for the price. This is not a high end strain, but it definitely feels like it is. It gets experienced users, high fast.
d........2
November 29, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Got me through mild depress during holidays
w........f
July 14, 2023
Relaxed
Not for everyday smokers but more for beginners sadly. High doesn’t come close too power of scent - it’s a very airy relaxing but stale peak that experienced users will not enjoy. I had similar opinion of its father strain Slurricane so this does not surprise me. I was going too give it a three but decided on four because of good smell, taste and looks of buds. Sadly the high just doesn’t measure up to the quality of these attributes.
r........7
June 6, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Tingly
for some reason, this strain has always smelled like chicken wings to me so I had to grab some today. rating 4 out of 5 simply because it isn't incredibly potent but I do still enjoy it and don't regret the purchase. very very sativa dominant; focus and motivation + energy are all present. reminds me a little bit of that classic giggly kind of high so very mild on that particular spectrum but definitely a novelty strain simply because of the nostalgic effects.
S........3
May 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Tingly
I was stressing about a test I have tomorrow for culinary school. Smoked half a joint and I’m floating right now. Felt so good I had to come give this a review. Not even worried the slightest about tomorrow. Got 3.5 for $29 by ayo for customer appreciation sale. Definitely glad I snagged 2 bags. Enjoy.