Dirty Old Bastard reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dirty Old Bastard.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Ready2SmokeU
Member since 2019
Wonderful Sold Up In the Rockies Of Colorado as Ol' Dirty Bastard By BosM Labs I've had the Shatter Budder And Live resin of this Strain highly recommended
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Harrypothead87
Member since 2018
When it comes to smoking I believe there's always something for someone and this is one of those strains that wasn't really for me. I got it at Balous coffeeshop while in Amsterdam. It was dark green and smelt kinda kushy, earthy and slightly sour. It had typical indica effects but didn't find it lo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ecr209
Member since 2015
this is a TERRIBLE cross under his name. he should get a bean boozled type strain like dog shit X cat piss. you smell that muhfucker and be like WOO! tang ;D
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for chris1500
Member since 2017
really good strain, not much couch-lock At least for me, but it carries a real good body high relaxation and it clears your mind taking away all stress from the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Davidnovak987
Member since 2017
ODB is in san diego CA through the delivery service buddy farms.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JMOneal78
Member since 2016
Sounds just as good as the ODB, but what state has it?
Read full review
Reported
feelings