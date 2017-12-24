ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dirty Old Bastard
  • Leafly flower of Dirty Old Bastard

Indica

Dirty Old Bastard

Dirty Old Bastard

Dirty Old Bastard (also known as Dirty, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, or Dirt McGirt) is an indica-dominant cross that pays homage to Wu-Tang Clan’s own, ODB. A cross between California classic, OG Kush, and the ever-sweet Blackberry, Dirty Old Bastard melds complementary flavors and effects, creating a strain that is pleasant on the palate and the body. The strain’s aroma is saccharin with notes of berry, lemon, and pine. Its effects are initially uplifting, but quickly mellow into hazy relaxation that helps abate stress and depression. The physical effects deepen with time and continued consumption, lending benefits to consumers treating cramps and pain.

 

Reviews

6

Avatar for chris1500
Member since 2017
really good strain, not much couch-lock At least for me, but it carries a real good body high relaxation and it clears your mind taking away all stress from the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Harrypothead87
Member since 2018
When it comes to smoking I believe there's always something for someone and this is one of those strains that wasn't really for me. I got it at Balous coffeeshop while in Amsterdam. It was dark green and smelt kinda kushy, earthy and slightly sour. It had typical indica effects but didn't find it lo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ready2SmokeU
Member since 2019
Wonderful Sold Up In the Rockies Of Colorado as Ol' Dirty Bastard By BosM Labs I've had the Shatter Budder And Live resin of this Strain highly recommended
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Dirty Old Bastard