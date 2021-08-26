Dirty Sprite Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dirty Sprite Breath.
Dirty Sprite Breath strain effects
Dirty Sprite Breath strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with PTSD
D........s
August 26, 2021
Aroused
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Omg just now like right now was able to get my hands on this strain let me tell you my friends damn it's thclious the after taste that it leaves on your taste buds 😋 like now other smells like sprite taste like sprite man for sure a must have and wait yea thats what it does I forgot to tell you about the high dam head body mind and spirit love this smoke
2........x
December 1, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
very smooth, relaxing, positive vibe surrounding this high. a strain perfect for anxiety and wanting to let the creativity juices flow. i’m a sativa type person, and this one is one of my favorites. ((also makes u sorta talkative and clears your head
p........y
August 1, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
When smoking this strain, nothing, and I mean nothing. At least under normal circumstances (death, etc, being not normal), nothing can bring my mood down. I’m happy, handle life curve balls better. No panic, uneasy, stress, nothin. Been pretty content and handle things for the better instead of having a freak out reaction and making it worse
R........6
July 20, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
I’m happy when this strain is in stock. It helps with just being in your zone and won’t lock you to the couch yet you won’t be energetic. Just in your own lane, vining to your own vibe, loving the scenery around you
m........2
May 16, 2022
Aroused
Tingly
tried to do some research on this strain beforehand and didn’t find reviews. dove in head first off a couple bong rips. got me feelin euphoric and having one of those old school highs you’d get early on when u first started smoking. zoinks scoob!
a........e
June 12, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Some names just irritate me for some reason and this is one of them. Such a gross name for such a beautiful experience. Lol. I live in constant pain & this strain allows me to work, be friendly & outgoing all while keeping my pain at a tolerant level. Nothing but good things to say about it.
m........s
September 2, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Total euphoria! Lifted me from stress and anxiety. My back pain was down to a minimum. Made me feel weightless, as if I was floating. A very happy and giggly high.
K........w
August 8, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
bud smells like fruity leafy soda to me and is such a good bud to smoke for the day