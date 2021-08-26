Dirty Sprite Breath
Dirty Sprite Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Lemon Tree. Dirty Sprite Breath is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers, but moderate users may enjoy it in small doses. Leafly customers tell us Dirty Sprite Breath effects include uplifted, tingly, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dirty Sprite Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Bred by Pheno Addicts, Dirty Sprite Breath features flavors like tea, peach, and rose. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dirty Sprite Breath typically ranges from $50–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dirty Sprite Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
