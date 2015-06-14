We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Reviews
14
emoteriyaki
Member since 2017
Solid sativa dom hybrid. It’s got all the best elements of being of a hybrid that allows you to enjoy life along with your high. Wonderful flavor, reminiscent of berry or fruit cotton candy. Definitely a fantastic mood lifter, highly recommended.
*High tolerance every-day toker*
Disney Blue:
The buds look light green and big, they smell like berries or grapes, and they’re super sticky to the touch. When smoked you get the berry taste and it’s an uplifting high, but you’re clear headed and could easily pass off being stoned if you’re at wo...
I smoked this and rearranged my whole garage! Thanks to the wonderful people over at Highest Grade THC, I chose the right strain. Had a major project to clean up after before the wife returned the next morning. I was so high I finished the garage and started a load of laundry and folded all the clot...
A strange strain, but good for it. It creeps with a buzz behind the mind and a gentle blanket on the body. Not super strong by any means, but a few solid doses do make you wish you were riding Pirates of the Caribbean or even Star Tours!
This is one of my very favorite strains. This bud is so dreamily dank that even vaping, the sweet blueberry odor is heavy and clear. This strain pulls beautifully and lends itself to a creative mind and an aching body. After my first day up at 5000 feet (I live at sea level), I was able to ignore al...