Disney Blue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Disney Blue.

Reviews

14

Avatar for emoteriyaki
Member since 2017
Solid sativa dom hybrid. It’s got all the best elements of being of a hybrid that allows you to enjoy life along with your high. Wonderful flavor, reminiscent of berry or fruit cotton candy. Definitely a fantastic mood lifter, highly recommended.
feelings
Avatar for Sean1982
Member since 2015
*High tolerance every-day toker* Disney Blue: The buds look light green and big, they smell like berries or grapes, and they’re super sticky to the touch. When smoked you get the berry taste and it’s an uplifting high, but you’re clear headed and could easily pass off being stoned if you’re at wo...
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for ar113p
Member since 2017
I smoked this and rearranged my whole garage! Thanks to the wonderful people over at Highest Grade THC, I chose the right strain. Had a major project to clean up after before the wife returned the next morning. I was so high I finished the garage and started a load of laundry and folded all the clot...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Davidpnin
Member since 2017
Hi Hoe Apes, Dr. Avocado is listening to Elton John's I'm Still Standing on this and it's uplifting. It's slightly inspirational and mellow. He recommends. Peace, Hoes
feelings
Avatar for LowLevel0wl
Member since 2014
A strange strain, but good for it. It creeps with a buzz behind the mind and a gentle blanket on the body. Not super strong by any means, but a few solid doses do make you wish you were riding Pirates of the Caribbean or even Star Tours!
feelings
Avatar for flo3xclusive
Member since 2016
nice uplifting no worries thype of high love one of my favourites
feelings
Avatar for Phoinixe
Member since 2016
This is one of my very favorite strains. This bud is so dreamily dank that even vaping, the sweet blueberry odor is heavy and clear. This strain pulls beautifully and lends itself to a creative mind and an aching body. After my first day up at 5000 feet (I live at sea level), I was able to ignore al...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for CrystalxHatsune
Member since 2016
Top shelf is all I need to say.
