ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Disney Blue
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Disney Blue

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.5 14 reviews

Disney Blue

aka Disney Blueberry

Disney Blue

Disney Blue is a mood-lifting hybrid strain appropriately named after the “happiest place on earth.” Bred in Temecula, CA by Greenleaf Genetics Collective, Disney Blue inherits the sweet aroma of DJ Short Blueberry and the blissful, uplifting effects of a Blue Dream parent sourced from Oaksterdam University. With an intensely flavorful burst of fruit and blueberry, this hybrid awakens happiness in the mind and tranquility throughout the body.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for TinyJen
Member since 2015
This stuff really is magical. It's great for daytime if you just smoke a little. It's great for relaxing and getting your creative side going, if you smoke a little more. It's great for sleepy time if you smoke a couple bowls. It's uplifting and happy and my new favorite strain, which is why I stock...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Phoinixe
Member since 2016
This is one of my very favorite strains. This bud is so dreamily dank that even vaping, the sweet blueberry odor is heavy and clear. This strain pulls beautifully and lends itself to a creative mind and an aching body. After my first day up at 5000 feet (I live at sea level), I was able to ignore al...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Sean1982
Member since 2015
*High tolerance every-day toker* Disney Blue: The buds look light green and big, they smell like berries or grapes, and they’re super sticky to the touch. When smoked you get the berry taste and it’s an uplifting high, but you’re clear headed and could easily pass off being stoned if you’re at wo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Pragmatic27
Member since 2016
This is one amazing strain! I love blue dream and this hybrid is just as satisfying. Great daytime high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for membrane
Member since 2015
Love this strain, does the trick every time. Potent. Smells of blueberries with rock hard buds.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Disney Blue nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Disney Blue nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Disney Blue

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Disney Blue

Products with Disney Blue

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Disney Blue nearby.