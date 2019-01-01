ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. DJ's Gold
  • Leafly flower of DJ's Gold

Hybrid

DJ's Gold

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners.

DJ's Gold

DJ’s Gold is a cross between the legendary DJ Short Blueberry and Kosher Kush. The strain holds onto the delicious sweet blueberry flavor while adding a piney and lemony flavor from Kosher Kush. Along with its tasty terpene profile, DJ’s Gold is also a high-yielder, easy to grow, and produces dense, dark green buds with stark orange pistils. The relaxing high may leave you content, allowing you to either get out and enjoy the day or stay home on the couch.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find DJ's Gold near you

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for DJ's Gold nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Original Glue
Original Glue
More THCLeafly flower for Sour D*OG
Sour D*OG
Leafly flower for White OG
White OG
More THCLeafly flower for Fire OG
Fire OG
More popularLeafly flower for Jack Haze
Jack Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Monster Cookies
Monster Cookies
More THCLeafly flower for Purple Punch
Purple Punch
More popularLeafly flower for 707 Headband
707 Headband
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
DJ's Gold