Do-Si-Dos reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Do-Si-Dos.

Effects

447 people reported 2660 effects
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 38%
Happy 38%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 26%
Stress 28%
Pain 22%
Anxiety 22%
Insomnia 20%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

551

Avatar for LeftBased
Member since 2020
Taste like citrus spicy floral fruit in a vape. A very relaxing uplifting high. I enjoy the complex taste in a vape. Surprised I waited this long to try this strain def would be on my top 20 list. I do detect hints of the thin mints gsc in strain takes me way back in the day. If you see this strain ...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Stelthxe54
Member since 2020
I have purchased this strain from pure ohio wellness in daytin ohio. it is grown by standard wellness and it has to be one of the best strains I have had so far. the taste and smell are very very familiar to og kush and has notes from gsc so basically a peanutbutter cookie. overall great level heade...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Ravennation04
Member since 2020
1 of my favorite strains on my top list
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Osubucks57
Member since 2019
Ill make it simple, buy this bleeping strain if you want a great anything strain for daily use! I come from Ohio and I believe this a better strain for Ohio, in its embryonic years. This strain is great for both vaping and "smoking" because of this thick beautiful smoke. This THC- dense nugglely str...
Reported
feelings
Photos

Avatar for spaceinvader42
Member since 2019
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts&amp; shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs we send ...samp!es as well msg us through +. 1.&amp;&amp; 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&amp;?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP ...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Foglesongc
Member since 2018
WOW!! AMAZING FOR chronic pain, neuropathy and so much more!!! Tried it for the 1st times yesterday and WOW!! I suffer from insomnia as well, no prob falling asleep, staying asleep is my biggest issue though. Feels like your floating on a cloud and gives an over all awesome body buzz and a good head...
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for tgbfgh
Member since 2020
2nd strain! Compared to my first (Strawberry Cough), the flavor is much better and enjoyable. Relaxing, but I think it almost makes it harder to sleep.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed