We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 38%
Happy 38%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 26%
Stress 28%
Pain 22%
Anxiety 22%
Insomnia 20%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 2%
Reviews
551
LeftBased
Member since 2020
Taste like citrus spicy floral fruit in a vape. A very relaxing uplifting high. I enjoy the complex taste in a vape. Surprised I waited this long to try this strain def would be on my top 20 list. I do detect hints of the thin mints gsc in strain takes me way back in the day. If you see this strain ...
I have purchased this strain from pure ohio wellness in daytin ohio. it is grown by standard wellness and it has to be one of the best strains I have had so far. the taste and smell are very very familiar to og kush and has notes from gsc so basically a peanutbutter cookie. overall great level heade...
Ill make it simple, buy this bleeping strain if you want a great anything strain for daily use! I come from Ohio and I believe this a better strain for Ohio, in its embryonic years. This strain is great for both vaping and "smoking" because of this thick beautiful smoke. This THC- dense nugglely str...
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts& shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs we send ...samp!es as well msg us through +. 1.&& 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP ...
WOW!! AMAZING FOR chronic pain, neuropathy and so much more!!! Tried it for the 1st times yesterday and WOW!! I suffer from insomnia as well, no prob falling asleep, staying asleep is my biggest issue though. Feels like your floating on a cloud and gives an over all awesome body buzz and a good head...